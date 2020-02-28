2020 Burton US Open—Women’s Slopestyle Finals | Last Resort Live

Their are two live broadcasts from Red Bull and the Burton U.S. Open… but only one Stan. He will be hosting last resort live in the video above for the women’s slopestyle final while the mainstream feed from Red Bull TV is live below. Kicking off at 11am MST, six women will be looking to walk away with gold including defending champ Zoi Sadwoski-Synnott, Anna Gasser, Hailey Langland, Enni Rukajarvi, Jamie Anderson, and Miyabi Onitsuka.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!