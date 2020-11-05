2021 Ståle Collection—Rome Snowboards x Ståle Sandbech

Sharper than a Norwegian battle-axe, Rome Snowboards is hyped to unleash the all-new Stale Collection. Designed by the one and only Ståle Sandbech, the Stale Collection is a quiver of pure Viking versatility. With three boards, the Stale Crewzer, Stale Mod and Stalefish, and the new Cleaver binding, the Stale Collection is his take on a ride-everything quiver.

Ståle and Gimbal God were able to link for a few pre-season days to get the juices flowing and give us a run down on the collection.



The Stale Crewzer is the new go-to. This is a board that was fully shaped and spec’d by Ståle. A retro inspired shape in a directional twin package, the Stale Crewzer is an approachable daily driver that still loves to send it.





The Stalefish is also a newcomer to Rome line and Ståle’s go to for deep days. With 3D shaping in the nose, plenty of taper and sidecut that loves to rail Euro-carves, the Stalefish is an incredibly fun board that rides as good as it looks.



Rounding out the board side of the collection is the Stale Mod. A staple in the Rome collection and under Ståle’s feet on contest days thanks to its pure power and predictability. This true twin is armed with Rome’s fastest base, lightest core and a flex profile that stomps deep landings and stands up to impact.

