21 Side Hits—Burton One World Cat Track Cut

Baldface Lodge never disappoints. Last January Danny Davis, Terje Haakonsen and Red Gerard showed up in Nelson, BC to ride powder and film for #BurtonOneWorld. As the crew puts it: “We woke up to some weird layers in the snow so decided to take a few cat track laps to feel out the conditions. Pretty much the best way to start the day…”

