36 Hours: A One World Episode | Burton Snowboards

“6 hours after the competition ends and the crowds disperse, the Burton Team drop into the 2020 US Open pipe on a snowy, peaceful night showing us the non-stop progression and personalities that make the Burton US Open is the greatest snowboard event in this One World.

As we chased the snow all over North America filming One World, we relied on Toyota Tacomas to get us and our gear where we needed to be – from backcountry trailheads to airport drop-offs. Now here’s your chance to win one for your next adventure…”

Featured Riders: Danny Davis, Ben Ferguson, Christian Haller, Xuetong Cai, Raibu Katayama, Terje Haakonsen, Jiayu Liu, Kelly Clarke