3scape—Full Video

These dudes have been carving out a space for themselves in the European scene for some time; it’s nice to see the hype around them reaching this side of the Atlantic. Nice choice with the Boy Harsher select, as well!

Featuring Gian Sutter, Dario Burch, Florian Fischer, Elio Fumagali
Supported by Doodah, Laax, Nitro, Burton & Ride
Filmed by Lou Staub
Super8 by Lou Staub & Gian Sutter

Graphics by Gian Sutter
Photography by Dario Burch, Daniel Loosli, Anto Maudry

The Escape Video 2—Teaser The Escape Video 2—Teaser

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

LTG_Fall_10.31.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS