3scape—Full Video

These dudes have been carving out a space for themselves in the European scene for some time; it’s nice to see the hype around them reaching this side of the Atlantic. Nice choice with the Boy Harsher select, as well!

Featuring Gian Sutter, Dario Burch, Florian Fischer, Elio Fumagali

Supported by Doodah, Laax, Nitro, Burton & Ride

Filmed by Lou Staub

Super8 by Lou Staub & Gian Sutter

Graphics by Gian Sutter

Photography by Dario Burch, Daniel Loosli, Anto Maudry

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.