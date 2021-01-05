563 Metric Tons ft. #BurtonTeam—Burton One World

563 Metric Tons, One World | With our friends at Bank of the West, who are redefining banking for a more sustainable future, we were able to offset the carbon footprint of our travels and adventures while filming #burtononeworld to ensure that we all can find new lines around this One World for Generations to come. To learn more about our specific carbon offsets, or how you can offset your own footprint, go to burton.com/oneworld.