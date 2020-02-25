A New Superpipe? Stan Explains Why The Burton U.S. Open Will Look Different This Year

Yes, the U.S. Open is changing it up from their regular format, and Stan is here to talk you through it. And for those astute enough to notice the red jacket… THAT’S RIGHT! LAST RESORT IS COMING BACK FOR THE U.S. Open! Keep an eye out for the live show coming to you straight from Vail and tune in all week for the action.

Watch the Burton US Open LIVE, Feb. 26-29.