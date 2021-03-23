ABSINTHE FILM’S MICRODOSE: DANNY KASS, EPISODE 1, Pt. 2
Danny Kass changed snowboarding at a crucial time. Here is how it all began.
Starring Danny Kass and the Grenerds.
Then Danny Kass and his brother made history on that fateful chairlift ride at Mammoth, the Grenade brand was born, the Grenade movie series was launched and The Grenade Games were stumbled upon.
Ep. 1 below:
