Absinthe’s Microdose: Episode 2, Torstein Horgmo—Pt. 1

Rolling right on from the popular Danny Kass Microdose series, Absinthe drops their second episode ft. Torstein Horgmo! Hear from Iikka Backstrom, Torgeir Bergrem, Eddie Wall, Bobby Meeks and plenty more on his work ethic, career, and stories from a career traveling, competing and filming.

From Absinthe:

Bullying has long term and far too often, fatal effects. Torstein Horgmo is considered to be one of the top five snowboarders to ever strap in and snowboarding quite literally saved his life. Here is where his Microdose story begins.