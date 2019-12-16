Academy on the Run: Big Bear to Mammoth—Presented by Nug

From Academy:

The Academy Team rips up their home turf at Big Bear with some friends for a day and then heads up to Mammoth Mountain to meet up with Eric Royce and crew. This is the first road trip of three our team will be doing this winter called Academy On The Run. Stay tuned or keep an eye out on the road for Academy shredders gassing up at a local 7-11 near you. Presented By NUG.

Filmed and Edited by Tom Haraden with additional filming by Jeep Eddy and Lenny Mazzotti. More from Academy here!

