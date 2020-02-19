Academy Road Trip #2: Tahoe to Salt Lake City—Presented by NUG

From Academy:

Have you ever wanted to jump in your car and hit the road to the awesome places you see out there to go snowboard? Last month the Academy Snowboards team did just that. They met up with friends from Tahoe to Salt lake City and ripped around their favorite places to go shred. Watch Chris Roach, Lenny Mazzotti, Eric Royce, and Chris Beresford shred with their crews on the road.

Filmed and edited by Tom Haraden.

