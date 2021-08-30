Alex Andrews | The Bomb Hole Episode 69

From The Bomb Hole:

Pro snowboarder turned grassroots marketing ambassador with a thirst for life and a knack for DIY projects. This week we talk about The Freedom Frontier, The Bone Zone, making sustainable snowboard products, career paths after being pro, Snake Boarding, Variety Pack Films, being the ambassador of stoke, nocturnal activities, Snowboarding Is Not Dead, Micro Algae, being present in life and so much more! Alex Andrews grew up in Ogden Utah where he fell in love with snowboarding becoming pro and then taking his passion to the next level carving out his own career path with Burton as the ambassador of stoke and now working with WNDR Alpine helping our sport make sustainable product’s using algae based material’s. Join us as we sit with Alex and learn about his journey in the snowboard world on this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole!