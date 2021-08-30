All Banged Up | Episode 1
From the Bomb Hole:
Our new show featuring a check-in with Joe Sexton, a prank call with Zak Hale, calls from our listeners, current events with E Stone, and much more presented by The Bomb Hole—this is All Banged Up. Budz and Diesel talk best moments in resi tip history, critical current events, intern slang, heater clips of the summer, and anything and everything else that comes to mind. It’s a banter marathon of things we care about and think you should care about too. Keep tuning in for monthly installments of ABU!
