All Ways Down: Minnesota Madness with Rome

From Rome:
“First and foremost, YES we know that Trollhaugen is in Wisconsin. Since we only spent one afternoon there we opted to call this edit Minnesota Madness. Mostly because when you spend a week in Minnesota you really synch up with the Minnesota vibe and, dontchaknow, it’s a very, very strong vibe. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is also home to 10,000 incredibly talented and genuine boarders who were more than down to share the ropes, parks and streets with us.

With the help of local spotheads Brandon Kirkland and Trapzilla, we imported Vermonter Max Lyons, and Utah HotBoi Jeff Hopkins to see what kind of trouble we could get into. Survey says: ‘Minnesota rips so fucking hard.’

Filming on location at Hyland Hills, Elm Creek, Trollhaugen Troll, and the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul.”

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018