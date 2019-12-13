Arbor In Austria—Bryan Iguchi and Mark Carter Take Their Pro Models Abroad

Austria’s next top model might be Bryan Iguchi or Mark Carter signature deck with Arbor after this one.

Photo Credit: Provided by Arbor

From Arbor:

Visiting friends, seeing the sights, expanding their geographical horizons, Carter and Guch shake off their jet lag and lace up their boots in Austria.

While the landscape isn’t the Tetons, the snow feels like snow, the beers taste like beers, and good times definitely feel like good times…

Bryan Iguchi on his brand new Annex and Mark Carter on his Clovis meet up with the local Mario Wanger on the Formula in Austria, stop by Shops First Try and head into the mountains in pursuit of good times and great lines.

Filmed and Edited by Asher Koles.

