Pennsylvania ripper, Ari Morrone headed into the streets last winter to apply her Big Boulder-honed finesse to urban metal. Laps at Boulder have paid dividends in the city–expect to see more from this Ari this season.

Edit by Avery Wrubleski Media. Filmed by Gabe Marzillier, Liam Doyle, Naima Antolin, and Joey and Maggie Leon.

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018