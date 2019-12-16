Pennsylvania ripper, Ari Morrone headed into the streets last winter to apply her Big Boulder-honed finesse to urban metal. Laps at Boulder have paid dividends in the city–expect to see more from this Ari this season.

Edit by Avery Wrubleski Media. Filmed by Gabe Marzillier, Liam Doyle, Naima Antolin, and Joey and Maggie Leon.