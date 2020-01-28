Side Hits Euphoria, Chapter Three With Arthur Longo and Kevin Backstrom

SHE THREE! SHE THREE! SHE THREE! The best trilogy since Star Wars. Olivier Gittler and Arthur Longo have done it again with some help from Kevin Backstrom. A product of years riding pipe and powder honed for the perfect combination of blowing minds inbounds, this one will be on a repeat for awhile.

“Here is Chapter 3 of resort riding, side bonking, groomer gliding, pure shredding… Filmed by my brother Olivier Gittler in December ’19, around Tignes, Val d’Isère, Avoriaz and Chamonix. Thanks for watching!” – Arthur Longo

