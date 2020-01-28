Side Hits Euphoria, Chapter Three With Arthur Longo and Kevin Backstrom

SHE THREE! SHE THREE! SHE THREE! The best trilogy since Star Wars. Olivier Gittler and Arthur Longo have done it again with some help from Kevin Backstrom. A product of years riding pipe and powder honed for the perfect combination of blowing minds inbounds, this one will be on a repeat for awhile.

“Here is Chapter 3 of resort riding, side bonking, groomer gliding, pure shredding… Filmed by my brother Olivier Gittler in December ’19, around Tignes, Val d’Isère, Avoriaz and Chamonix. Thanks for watching!” – Arthur Longo

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018