Arthur Longo x Blake Paul iPhone Full Part

iPhone IGTV full parts are on the upwards trend. Blake Paul dropped one a few weeks ago, and now he has created one for his Vans comrade, Arthur Longo. No, we can’t embed them like normal videos on the site, but they are definitely worth the watch. So click below, go over to Instagram… do whatever you need to do to see this parts. FP below.

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

