Arthur Longo x Blake Paul iPhone Full Part

iPhone IGTV full parts are on the upwards trend. Blake Paul dropped one a few weeks ago, and now he has created one for his Vans comrade, Arthur Longo. No, we can’t embed them like normal videos on the site, but they are definitely worth the watch. So click below, go over to Instagram… do whatever you need to do to see this parts. FP below.

