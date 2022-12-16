Last year after witnessing the weight of Spencer’s “Good Sport” part, Mikey Leblanc found himself inspired to get back in the streets. One phone call later and the newly formed duo got to work filming “ASSISTED LIVING”.

Filmed and edited by Justin Meyer

Featuring: Mikey Leblanc, Spencer Schubert, Jill Perkins, Bob Plumb, Tommy Gesme, Riley Nickerson, Savannah Shinske, Jed Anderson, Blake Paul, Eric Messier, Caleb Flowers, Nick Dirks, Jordan Morse, Louif Paradis, Mark Wilson, Jeremy Jones, and Ian Boll.