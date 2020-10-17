At Home With The Homies—Full Movie

Old dogs, big tricks! The vets come out swinging in a new movie from Doran Laybourn featuring Doran, Chad Otterstrom, Colin Langlois, Forrest Burki ripping around Aspen and other parts of Colorado. Guest appearances from Danny Kass, Scott Blum, Nik Baden, Ozzy Henning, Cody Kosinski, Zak Ferrara, and Chase Demeulenaere.

Filmed mostly by the riders.

Guest filmers: Charlie Deptula and Brock Nielsen.

Edit: Doran Laybourn

Sponsors: Stoyach, Snowboarder, Dixie Brands, Go Pro, Academy Snowboards, GNU, Electric, Bluebird, Howl & Radio Boardshop

