Austin Smith’s New Edit is Fire (truck)!—Firetruck 2.0

Well, seeing footage of someone starting a fire inside a fire truck isn’t something you see every day, so beyond the dreamy Bachelor shots, classic Mount Baker airtime, and even some AK footy, this video is worth checking out based purely on the fact that it allows yo uto peer into the logistics of owning a decades old fire truck.

“I had a run of bad luck with 4 knee surgeries in 6 years. It changed my relationship with snowboarding, made me question if it was worth it, pain, surgery, rehab vs. powder with friends. But the powder wasn’t even fun anymore, I was scared of snowboarding, of getting hurt, stressed I wasn’t good enough and anxious of becoming a washed-up pro with a broken body. I was here mentally for years. Then this obnoxious, cheesy, dorky Firetruck came into my life. And while living in the truck, in ski resort parking lots and snowboarding everyday, I found the fun again.”

– Austin Smith

