BAD PLANS // 4
We can always count on the Norwegians to hit us with that real shit .Taking the reigns from Andreas Grong, Scandavian Savant Markus Rustad makes sure we are entertained in a time where we need it most.
“There was no project planned for 2019 but mid january we figured it was time to start film something. Andreas had too much work to do, so Markus took control together with Haakon and Krish. Some more homies joined in and this resulted in our fourth street flick.”
Filmed in Oslo and Trondheim, january – march 2019.
Featuring:
Kristoffer Lerånd
Markus Rustad
Haakon Eilertsen
Samuel Ærø
Martin Henriksen
Jørgen Formo
Andreas Grong
Filmed by all the above, and:
Amin Klungseth
Martin Strøm
Fredrik Perry
Jeff Holce
Håkon Haslum
Drawings by Tyler Metzger.
Edited by Markus Rustad.
