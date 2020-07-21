BangingBees Summer Zone 2020—Les 2 Alpes

July 11, 2020 saw the BangingBees Summer Zone on the 2 Alpes Snowpark, with new features, best trick session, lots of goodies given away and good times aplenty. Supported by Vans, Ride Snowboards, Dakine, Union Bindings, Coal Headwear, Airhole, MerciDistillery and Les Deux Alpes.

Riders: Joe Simpson. Jake Simpson, Yung Doli. Jonas Thiemard, Pierrot Scafidi, Valérian Ducourtil, François Annat, YGGL, Vincent Remond, Thibaut Pomarat, Clément Caspar, Justin Dutilh, Luca Mérimée and Arthur Ney.

Filming: Maxime Vialle, the Simpson Brothers and Pierrot Scafidi.

Editing and music: Maxime Vialle.

