Bataleon Snowboards Presents “Toshiki Death”—A Film By Tom Gan-or
Last winter, Tom Gan-or traveled to Japan without a clear plan to film with Toshiki Yamane. They spent their days in the open and inspiring landscapes of Hokkaido with the Fight For Liberty crew, until the global pandemic cut their trip short. Once home in Tel Aviv, Tom began to question the time he spent with Toshiki, which led him to ask a series of honest questions regarding Toshiki’s life. This movie is a deep and vulnerable peak into the mind of Toshiki Yamane, an enigma in the snowboard world.
Riders: Toshiki Yamane, Yosuke Akiyama, Daisuke Watanabe, Yuri Okubo, Yutaro Miyazawa, Ayumu Nedefuji
Script: Jason Danino Holt
Edit: Tom Gan-or
Sound Design & Original Music: BĘÃTFÓØT
Motion & Design: Anat Gutberg
Videography: Tom Gan-or, Masakado Kinoshita, Andreas Monsberger (Monepic)
Drone: Kazuhiro Morishima, Andreas Monsberger (Monepic)
Translation: Motoko Sugase, Daniel Lederman
Sponsors: Bataleon Snowboards. Dakine
