“This journey isn’t meant to be done alone. It’s meant to be done with a community.” – Kimmy Fasani

From Burton:

After a self-breast exam in November, Burton Team rider Kimmy Fasani felt a lump on her breast and visited the hospital to rule out any potential health issues. Following multiple biopsies, she received the results confirming she had stage III inflammatory breast cancer. On that day, her life path did a 180, starting her journey of fighting and healing. Through all of it, Kimmy has been wildly transparent and truly inspirational. It’s the same pioneering spirit that has made Kimmy such a force in women’s snowboarding.

