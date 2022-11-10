This is ABOUT TIME, a behind-the-scenes series on the making of FLEETING TIME, Ben Ferguson and crew’s magnum opus of a snowboard film (available now on Red Bull TV!) Hailey Langland, a decorated slopestyle competitor and Olympian, braved the backcountry to film for FLEETING TIME in 2022, balancing a wild year that included competing at the Olympics in China as well as snowmobiling deep into British Columbia to stack big-mountain footage for the movie of the season. Press play to meet Hailey, stick around to hear about that famous front seven in Whistler, then get to Red Bull TV for the rest in the full film, FLEETING TIME.