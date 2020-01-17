Behind The Scenes Of The Permanent Big Air Stadium in China Set For 2022 Olympics

LAAX just ended (waiting for the videos of the podium runs to drop) and X Games week is just about upon us. You know what that means?! STORIES ABOUT BIG AIR. Lucky for us, Darcy Sharpe and Mikey Ciccarelli just dropped an IGTV video entitled #DontCallItAVlog showing what it was like to practice and compete in the new permanent structure Big Air venue in China constructed for the upcoming 2020 Winter Games. It is just about 200 ft. tall, and 540ft. long. It boasts enclosed elevators, a larger platform for competitors, built in snowmaking capabilities, and the capacity to seat 6,000 fans. Don’t take our word for it, watch Mikey and Darcy’s new vlog below.

For the FIS approved version of a BTS video, click play below.

