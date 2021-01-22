Behind this Pro-Model lives a powerful and important story that Marie and her dear friend Alicia Gilmour wanted to share. Behind the Veda is a testament of the importance of friendship, community support, and being there for each other through the hard times in life. Those are the times that truly count.

Words by Marie-France Roy:

A few years ago, one of my best friends, Alicia Gilmour, suffered from a serious skateboarding incident which resulted in a life changing Traumatic Brain Injury. I felt helpless and I wasn’t sure what to do but I just tried my best to be there for her. As she was slowly healing and started making her art, I thought that having it featured on the Veda could be a nice gesture to uplift her spirit through the hard times.

Photo Credit: Provided by Arbor

Words by Alicia:

That was the most challenging and transformational time of my life. At times I didn’t know if I was going to make it out the other side. I do not want my story to come across like it was easy and I found art, and now my life is better than it was before. This was a journey through absolute darkness and it took being my own advocate, the people stood by me, and a desire to live again that got me through. What I want to tell people is that there is help and you can overcome this.

With this film, I hope we can reach someone who is in their darkest time, and tell them they are not alone, and to keep going. Because I’m telling you from experience, that even though you can’t see it right now, what is on the other side of that darkness, could be something greater than you ever imagined for your life.

Photo Credit: Arbor

More on the Veda from Arbor here!