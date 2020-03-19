Benny Milam Jibs Hay Bales In The Middle Of Nowhere

We thought Benny Milam was losing his mind during his quarantine and just had to get out and jib something, but it turns out this video was shot prior to the outbreak. No metal necessary, but he does get an assist from Levi LaVallee. Will barnboarding take off in Minnesota? Only time will tell.

