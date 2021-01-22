“BIG BAND”: Extended Play – Newfoundland with K2

The winter of 2020 was unlike any other. Our team set out to Eastern Canada to go explore the landscape of Newfoundland, to be surprised by a winter weather vortex that trapped them in the beautiful city of St. John’s for weeks on end. The footage from this trip played a huge part in the creation of our most recent film, Big Band.

Pour a cup of coffee, crack a seltzer water, or open up a beer and feast your eyes on 16 minutes of raw tapes from our sessions last winter.

Snowboarders: Parker Szumowski, Mark Wilson, Johnny Brady, and Nick Erickson

Filmed by Seamus Foster

FAdditional Filming by Errol Elli

Photography by Marc O’Malley