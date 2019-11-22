BIG BOULDER Opening Weekend 2019—Let’s Get This Boulder Rolling

Nine minutes of clips from Big Boulder’s opening weekend. No reason to hit stop on this one. Featuring Wes Heffernan, Jake Colman, Tyler Mengel, Liam Doyle, Shane Weis, Jon Male, Abby Ronca, Johnny Hancheck, Mark Gama, Joe Mcevoy, and many more.

