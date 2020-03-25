Binding-Less: Robbie Knab Continues To Inspire

In the spring of 2019, Robbie Knab lapped Crystal Mountain, Washington during Superpark 22 with his trusty Hovland snowskate underfoot. Following in the unstrapped footsteps of Alan Gerlach, Robbie found himself among the select ranks of snowskaters invited to partake in Superpark. While Knab’s brother Frank is a Superpark alumnus and his family’s Phatman shop in Buffalo, New York is one of our trusted Free Press Retail Partners, Robbie’s entry into this private gathering of elite, freestyle snowboarders came after clips of him soaring above Breckenridge, Colorado’s Freeway terrain park went viral several months earlier. Having Alan and other snowskaters at previous Superparks had been our way of giving a nod to this niche subset of snow-goers, yet Robbie showed up with his sights set on being more than a sideshow. As riders like Pat Moore, Darcy Sharpe, and Bode Merrill strapped in, Robbie stood in the lineup waiting for his chance to drop his deck and point it. And when his turn came, point it he did.

Photo Credit: Andy Wright

By the end of Robbie’s first day at Superpark, he had rewritten the book on what was thought possible on a snowskate. Kickflips, Christ Airs and fingerflips had all been done before sans bindings, but never on the scale that Robbie was displaying with leaps of fifty-, sixty-, or even seventy-feet ridden away from clean. Unfortunately, Robbie’s pursuit of progression came to an abrupt end as he lost his balance on a take off and vaulted upside down into the uphill side of a landing. Consequently, Robbie suffered a severe C5 spinal cord injury that would alter his life forever and leave him without the use of his legs and minimal use of his arms.

Nearly a year after Robbie’s accident he is now back in upstate New York and continuing to adapt to the challenges of a new reality. In addition to receiving support and comfort from his family, girlfriend Abby, and dog Wash, Robbie has developed an affinity for remote control cars and will soon have a new concrete skatepark connected to Phatman named Rob’s Raceway to stay connected to skating and meet up with other RC car enthusiasts who are dealing with similar spinal cord injuries. As for the slopes, Robbie headed to Holiday Valley a handful of times this past season to try out sit-skiing.

Photo Credit: Andy Wright

Filmmaker Brenden Lisi partnered with the High Fives Foundation to catch up with Robbie and tell the story of his injury. In addition to highlighting Robbie’s Superpark exploits and reminding us all of the costs that can come with the drive to push the boundaries, Binding-Less provides a look into where Robbie is at on his journey towards coping with his life-changing injury.

Those looking to find out more about the High Fives Foundation or make a donation, can visit their website by clicking here. (https://support.highfivesfoundation.org/campaign/high-fives-foundation/c85509)