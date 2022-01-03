From Blake: Filmed by: Hayden Rensch, Harry Hagen, Tanner Pendelton, and Jake Price Cameos: Arthur Longo and Bryan Iguchi Special thanks to Vans for making the trips and footage possible. Thanks – Vans, The North Face, Gnu Snowboards, Dragon

