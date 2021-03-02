Boardslide Worldwide: Powder Surfer

From Mr. Austen Sweetin:

“Do you ever find yourself in the middle of a snowstorm? High avalanche danger and not much visibility? Well, grab yourself an Aesmo, an oddly shaped snowboard, a few buddies and a low angled slope to have yourself a good time pow surfing! That’s exactly what myself alongside Bryan Fox and Alex Yoder did after the Natural Selection tour in Jackson Hole. Stay groovy!”