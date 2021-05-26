Bob Plumb—The Bomb Hole: Episode 58

Bob Plumb is currently one of the most prolific photographers in snowboarding, as well as a certified banter king and comedian. Bob talks about the changing media landscape, cat smuggling, frat life, drones, the $500 rail, the difference between shooting skateboarding and snowboarding, climbing, sailing, P.R.P. injections, and much more. Snowboarders love having Bob at shoots because not only will you walk away with a great photo, but you are also guaranteed to have a good time and laugh most of the day—just like he had us laughing most of this episode. You met his brother The Lizard king in episode 10, now meet The Possum AKA Bob Plumb in this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole!