Boreal Pop Up Park—Woodward Tahoe’s Disappearing Peace Park Edit!

Only a few days to ride this one-of-a-kind #BorealPopUpPark! Come shred this set up before it’s gone. Follow along with all of the action with any of these handles on social: @woodwardpeacepark @woodward @BorealMtn #Woodward #WeLiveThis #WoodwardTahoe

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS