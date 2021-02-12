Brain Bowl Sessions: 4

From Tre Squad:

What up Washington!?

Tre Squad spent January 18th-24th up on Snoqualmie Pass across the valley from Alpental Ski Resort building our biggest and most fun Brain Bowl Session yet!

Huge shoutout to everyone for coming up to help with the build, ripping it to pieces and for keeping the stoke alive even after we had to leave. Word on the street is the set up is still hittin’ good!

Featuring: Max Warbington, Tucker Andrews, Gus Warbington, Matteo Soltane, Jack Wiley, Xander Cornaby, Mitch Kirby, Pmac, Jesse Burtner, Ollie Burtner, Pete Sarri, Russel Winfeild, Ian Keay, Josh Nucci, Austin Buza, Caleb Snobl, Grant Giller, Brendan Sullivan & Jalen Brandsoy.

Filmed & Edited by: Logan Beaulieu

Peace, Love, Tre Squad