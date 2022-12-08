The breadbasket of a country or of a region is an area which, because of the richness of the soil and/or advantageous climate, produces large quantities of wheat or other grain. This movie is from that area. From the shores of Lake Michigan, a midwest snowboard video by Estavon Hawley featuring Noah Genzink, Krylan Pederson, Evan Findling, Renz Machlia, Trevor Newman, Alec Ash, Canton Pederson, Aaron Kiser, Spencer Wisniewski, Alex Collins, and Charlie Vandemark.

