Brock Crouch—19/20 Contest Highlight Edit

With a second place finish at Dew Tour and just landing off the podium at X Games, Brock Crouch had a pretty strong showing this year on the contest circuit. Luckily, Drew Hastings was there to capture it all. When Brock wasn’t competing, he was busy filming for the upcoming Burton movie, One World… keep an eye out for more dropping from Brock soon.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!