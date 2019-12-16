Bronze Age—Beyond Medals Full Movie

Not just fashion, BYND MDLS is funKtion. Who needs brass when you got Bronze. Featuring Kevin Backström, Tor Lundström, Max Buri, Severin Van Der Meer, Sebbe De Buck, Ryosuke Horii, and David Babacar Djité in Japan, Switzerland, France, Austria, New Zealand, America, Sweden, and Norway. Quite the list. Enjoy the ride.

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018