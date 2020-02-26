The Burton U.S. Open Men’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals—Watch Below!

Day 1 from THE LONGEST RUNNING SNOWBOARD CONTEST is live! The Burton U.S. Open has kicked off here in Vail, CO for its 38th year! We almost have that many riders in qualifiers with 32 men dropping in for a chance to ride in finals. Watch the stream above featuring Mark McMorris, Red Gerard, Kyle Mack, Sebbe De Buck, Carlos Garcia Knight, Ryo Azawa, Yuki Kadono, Torgeir Bergrem, and plenty more!

Keep an eye out for more from SNOWBOARDER and the U.S. Open dropping all this week!

