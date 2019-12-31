Burton’s Built on Boards: Finding the Perfect Lines with Jessa Gilbert

Jessa Gilbert has been both a snowboarder and an artist for a long time, but these identities didn’t intersect until the day she decided to splitboard with some art supplies in her pack. Now, they’re so entwined it’s hard to imagine one without the other.

The Built on Boards series highlights our riders, employees, and friends who choose their own paths on and off the mountain, but remain connected through a mutual love of snowboarding. You can find more here!

