Burton’s Built on Boards: Finding the Perfect Lines with Jessa Gilbert

Jessa Gilbert has been both a snowboarder and an artist for a long time, but these identities didn’t intersect until the day she decided to splitboard with some art supplies in her pack. Now, they’re so entwined it’s hard to imagine one without the other.

The Built on Boards series highlights our riders, employees, and friends who choose their own paths on and off the mountain, but remain connected through a mutual love of snowboarding. You can find more here!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018