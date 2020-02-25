Burton’s “One World” | Official Trailer

The cat is out of the bag. Burton is making a movie titled One World. And other than immediately spoiling the fact that there won’t be any snowboarding on the moon in this flick, we are pretty stoked to see what they will be cooking up with their stacked roster of 40+. Think Ben Ferg, Danny Davis, Red Gerard, Anna Gasser, McMorris, Mikkel Bang, Brock Crouch, Zoi Sadwoski-Synnott and so many more. Sadly, we will have to wait until Winter 2021 for the full thing, but we do have the U.S. Open kicking off this week in Vail so we can all get a good dose of Burton to hold us over. And since we can’t get anymore sneak peaks either, we will be following along on social media just like the rest of you waiting for the riders to drop behind the scenes clips under the #BurtonOneWorld tag while filming.

