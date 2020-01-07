Butters and Plants at Hyland Hills—Academy Snowboards

From Academy:

Academy Snowboards put on the first stop of Butters and Plants at Hyland Hills presented by Fat Tire last month leading up to the new decade. Blake Lamb and Ryan Paul take the win with a tie and split the $1000 dollars in prize money while the rest of the crew buttered and planted for cash.

Filmed and edited by Trevor Slattery.

