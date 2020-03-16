Buy Now—2020/21 Big Bear Mountain Resort Season Pass Sale

GET YOUR PASS TODAY!

There comes a time in every ski season when winter’s glacial grip gives way to the warmer temps. This offers the chance to score substantial savings on 20/21 season passes. Such is the case at Big Bear Mountain Resort – home of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit – where snow fanatics can save up to $200 on next winter’s passes when they purchase before April 6. With three local passes to choose from, there’s something for everyone – from weekend warriors to midweek marauders – plus all BBMR passholders get tons of perks like free Night Sessions at Snow Summit on select dates during the winter and year-round discounts at both mountains on lessons, rental equipment, and retail purchases. Get the lowest price of the year today.

Photo Credit: Bear Mountain

For more information, or to get your 20/21 BBMR season pass today, go to BigBearMountainResort.com. BBMR operations are suspended until further notice for the 19/20 season.