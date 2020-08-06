Cardronavirus—Wildlife Crew Edit

The Wildlife crew checks in with an early season edit from Cardrona, and gets bonus points for the use of a Butthole Surfers track. The world could use some Gibby Haines theatrics right now.

Featuring Tiarn Collins, Mitchell Davern, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Carlos Garcia Knight and Rakai Tait.

Volcom Road Rager in New Zealand: Arthur Longo, Mike Rav, Olivier Gittler, and Torgeir Bergrem Volcom Road Rager in New Zealand: Arthur Longo, Mike Rav, Olivier Gittler, and Torgeir Bergrem

 

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

gear
LTG-8.3.20

