Chloe Kim: Finding Transition | Beyond the Bib Episode 1, Season 4

After winning every major contest during the 2018 season, Chloe Kim became the top women’s superpipe snowboarder in the world at the age of 17. In what came as a surprise to many, in October of 2019 Chloe released a YouTube video announcing that she would be taking a break from competition that season and attend Princeton University instead. The years of rigorous competition schedules, obligations, training,and more were impacting her mental well-being and left little time for Chloe to discover who she really was, or to determine her own path. “I don’t want anyone to think I’m about to retire or anything like that – that’s not it. I just need some Chloe-time! I need to be a human, I need to be a normal kid for once,because I haven’t been able to do that my whole life. So, I just wanted to give myself one year, the first time in seven years, to give myself a break from competing,” said Chloe. Watch her first full Beyond the Bib Season Four episode here and stay tuned for Episode Two.

Directed by Jeremy Pettit.

