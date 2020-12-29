COALESCENCE—Full Movie

This Is Us In introduces “COALESCENCE”. (The joining or merging of elements to form one mass or whole.) It takes an army to make this all happen. Riders merging from all areas to accomplish one goal; have a blast riding in the mountains and create something to show, from it no matter who you are.

Featuring: Cam FitzPatrick, Travis Rice, Aaron Hallenbeck, Cooper Branham, Hans Mindnich, Chase Josey, Benji Farrow, Taylor Gold, Asher Humphreys and more.

Filming by: Jared Spieker, Wade Dustan, Justin Mayers, Frederick Norquist, Andrew Hook,, Matt Hines, Dustin Varga and Rich Goodwin.

Editing: Justin Mayers