Contour—Salomon Short Film

Seb Picard joins a handful of Salomon Europe riders for mission across the continent. More below.

From the Salomon desk:

Contour is a short film following the snowboarding of Seb Picard, Sebi Springeth, Dylan Norder, Flo Corzelius, and Kiril Rikkila. Facing an exceptionally poor snow year, the team headed to Eastern Europe in search of snow and spots. Follow through Italy, Austria, and Poland through the lens of Marco Morandi.

Film and Edit: Marco Morandi

