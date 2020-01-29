CURSED—Bad Weather, Bad Falls… Good Edit

Gimbal God AKA our old intern Spencer Whiting got broke off while filming this project for Monster… hence the name Cursed. The crew got skunked on weather as well but they still made the most of it… and made a pretty solid edit to boot. Featuring Sage Kotsenburg, Stale Sandbech, Rene Rinnekangas, Sebbe De Buck, Ethan Morgan, and Carlos Garcia Knight sending it in Norway and New Zealand for the follow up to their popular Golden Hour edit! Enjoy.

